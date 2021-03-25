Nationally-acclaimed veteran mental health psychotherapist considering opening a Brazos Valley office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend, Brazos Valley Cares is hosting psychotherapist, Carrie Elk. Elk has been in the mental health field for more than 20 years specializing in trauma therapy for active-duty military and veterans. She is the founder and CEO of the Elk Institute for Psychological Health & Performance. She’ll be speaking at Brazos Valley Cares’ Steak Your Support event on Saturday. The event is the main fundraiser for the organization. According to the Brazos Valley Cares website, “this annual event allows us to carry out our mission of supporting our veterans, while also giving us the space to offer sincerest thanks to those who have served.”

You can find details on the event by clicking here.

Tables are going fast! Sign up now for Steak Your Support! Posted by Brazos Valley Cares on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Her specialty is in treating traumatically-stored memories using what she describes as a ‘combined imaginal exposure approach’ using only select aspects of the existing empirically-based methodologies in which traumatized individuals learn how to reprocess difficult memories so they can remember them without the associated trauma. Patients and their loved ones say her unique technique can help veterans struggling with PTSD to live healthier lives in a matter of just days.

She joined First News at Four to talk about her upcoming visit to the area starting Friday and running through next week as well as her possible plans to open a satellite office in the Brazos Valley.

“[Veterans] have told me consistently, that there is not great accessibility for veterans in the Brazos Valley area,” Elk said, “and that some of the veterans that live in the area have to go up to an hour or more to get the help that they need mental health services.”

She said she tries to visit the area a least once a year. Elk said she has been coming to the Brazos Valley for more than five years. She said she tries to use her visit to help meet the growing need for mental health resources in our area.

Elk appeared on First News at Four in 2017 to promote her free services thanks to a generous donation from Brazos Valley Cares. (From right to left: Carrie Elk, Shelley Nelson (Brazos Valley Cares representative), and Rusty Surrete.) (KBTX)

“We’ve talked more and more about having a branch or a satellite or a completely separate mental health service [in the Brazos Valley]” Elk said, “and I’d be happy to set that up so that we’re providing more [mental health resources for local veterans].”

She said her therapeutic technique can help veterans completely treat their struggles with PTSD in roughly one week. Elk said the technique isn’t groundbreaking or revolutionary but rather she said it relies on the “very basics of psychotherapy.”

“Most of the traditional methods of treating PTSD are simply working on the symptoms and trying to mitigate the symptoms as opposed to fixing the actual root of the problem,” Elk said, “I just go straight to the root of the problem which is the storage of that memory and correct the storage of the memory with one of my clients, and therefore the symptoms just go away.”

Elk said she hopes the simplicity of her technique encourages more veterans to take control of their PTSD and be able to move on with their lives. She said if left untreated, PTSD can take over a veteran’s life and, in some cases, lead to suicide. She said no veteran should feel like they are unable to treat what she calls “traumatically stored memories.”

“They fought for our freedom and they deserve to enjoy the same freedom moving forward when they’re finished,” Elk said.

She said the Brazos Valley would be an ideal location for another office and said that she’s working with Brazos Valley Cares to make that happen.

Carrie Elk with members of Brazos Valley Cares and local veterans in May 2020. (Brazos Valley Cares)

“With the people in the Brazos Valley being as dedicated to our veterans and service members and their health and being willing, to do the hard work and network together and pull together to surround them and bring in these services,” Elk explained, “there’s not a better place for [a new office] to be housed.”

During her week in the Brazos Valley, Elk said she will be treating five local veterans. Elk does not charge any veteran for her services. Instead, she relies on charitable donations from organizations like Brazos Valley Cares. You can donate to Brazos Valley Cares to help them continue helping local veterans by clicking here. You can also help Elk continue helping veterans across the nation overcome their battles with PTSD by clicking here. Elk said, “96% of our money in the Elk Institute goes to direct services to our veterans.”

Elk will be at the Stella Hotel in Bryan on Sunday, March 28 from 2-3 P.M. for a meet and greet with local veterans. She’ll also be giving a presentation about her treatment technique at the hotel from 6-8 P.M. You can find out how to get involved by contacting Brazos Valley Cares through their email at info@brazosvalleycares.org, by calling (979) 361-7815, or through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.