New nonprofit hoping to make a difference in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new organization in Hearne is working to make a difference in the community.

A Reason to Dream is a nonprofit youth organization with the goal of helping kids maintain a healthy lifestyle, improve character, and lead a successful life. They’ll host programs centered around education, health and wellness, sports and life skills.

Founder Leslie Davis says she saw a need in her community.

“I think it’s important we get the kids off the streets and prevent them from being involved in unsafe activities. With the help of local businesses and the community we’ll be able to do that and build a stronger foundation for the kids here,” said Davis.

The organization is open to anyone ages 6-18. Their first event will be a meet and greet on April 17 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Eastside Pavilion.

