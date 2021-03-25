Advertisement

No. 6 Aggies Embark for SEC Championship

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M equestrian team opens play at the SEC Championship on Friday at 8 a.m. against No. 2-seeded Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Maroon & White duo of Caroline Dance and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss sit atop the Jumping Seat squad with a combined six victories each. In Flat, Rhian Murphy has added four wins while Mali Selman and Nicole Leonard each hold three. Leonard is coming off a career-high performance, scoring a 95 in Flat to earn her SEC March Rider of the Month honors.

In Horsemanship, Hayley Riddle leads the squad with a 5-1 ledger, along with Cameron Crenwelge, who has won four of her last five meets.

Emmy-Lu Marsh steers the Reining squad with four wins as Ariana Gray and Shelby Reine have each added three victories.

The winner of Friday’s contest faces the winner in the Auburn-South Carolina semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship, while the consolation match at 8 a.m. CT.

Live scoring for the semifinal can be found online here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M equestrian, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@AggieEquestrian).

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that...
More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County
Dana King, 54
Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop
Strong to severe storms are expected to move close to or through the Northern Brazos Valley...
MONITORING: Strong/severe storms in Central Texas slated to scrape the northern edge of the Brazos Valley Wednesday night
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.
Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 8 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Returns to SEC Play to Take On Auburn
Brazos Valley Bombers 15th year anniversary logo
Brazos Valley Bombers Announce 2021 Season Schedule
Western Athletic Logo
WAC Hires Coordinator of Football Officials
Track & Field Individual Outdoor Meet Tickets on Sale