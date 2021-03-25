No. 6 Aggies Embark for SEC Championship

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M equestrian team opens play at the SEC Championship on Friday at 8 a.m. against No. 2-seeded Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Maroon & White duo of Caroline Dance and Kaitlyn Lovingfoss sit atop the Jumping Seat squad with a combined six victories each. In Flat, Rhian Murphy has added four wins while Mali Selman and Nicole Leonard each hold three. Leonard is coming off a career-high performance, scoring a 95 in Flat to earn her SEC March Rider of the Month honors.

In Horsemanship, Hayley Riddle leads the squad with a 5-1 ledger, along with Cameron Crenwelge, who has won four of her last five meets.

Emmy-Lu Marsh steers the Reining squad with four wins as Ariana Gray and Shelby Reine have each added three victories.

The winner of Friday’s contest faces the winner in the Auburn-South Carolina semifinal at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship, while the consolation match at 8 a.m. CT.

Live scoring for the semifinal can be found online here.

