No. 9 Aggie Golf readies for Old Waverly Collegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Mississippi -- The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team takes on a strong field at Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate Championship Friday through Sunday at the par 72, 7,088-yard Old Waverly Golf Club. The Aggies start the tournament at 10 a.m. CST on Friday from the first tee and are paired with Georgia and Tennessee.

Representing the Aggies in Mississippi are seniors Dan Erickson, Walker Lee and Brandon Smith, junior Sam Bennett, and freshman Daniel Rodrigues. Sophomore William Paysse competes as a non-scoring individual.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We’ve had a great week of preparation at home and we’re hopeful that preparation leads to success on the road. Just like every tournament we play in, this is a tremendous field and we’ll have to be ready to play. We had great intensity in practice and qualifying and I’m anxious to see if it carries over.”

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

