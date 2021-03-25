Advertisement

Rarely seen Van Gogh masterpiece goes under hammer in Paris

It was painted in 1887
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch...
The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was being put up for auction Thursday by Sotheby’s Paris and is expected to sell for many millions.

The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands. Sotheby’s said the “Street Scene in Montmartre” has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

It depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a woman and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

It is among over 30 works that were being sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that...
More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County
Dana King, 54
Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Strong to severe storms are expected to move close to or through the Northern Brazos Valley...
MONITORING: Strong/severe storms in Central Texas slated to scrape the northern edge of the Brazos Valley Wednesday night
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.
Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to pool reporters at the White House on Sunday.
LIVE: Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Olive Garden
Workers at Olive Garden, related chains to get pay raise, bonus
Dashcam video shows deadly crash involving 14-year-old boy
GRAPHIC: 14-year-old accused of crashing stolen Porsche on Ohio highway dies
Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust