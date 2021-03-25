Severe storms rattle portions of the Deep South Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KBTX) - Rounds of severe storms have battered portions of the Deep South Thursday, spawning tornadoes that have claimed at least 5 lives in Alabama as of 6pm Thursday evening.

For the second week in a row, the Storm Prediction Center issued a 5/5 “high” risk for portions of the Deep South -- with today’s high risk including sections of Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. According to the SPC, Thursday’s weather setup has brought the potential to see “an outbreak of tornadic supercells... with long-track strong to violent tornadoes possible.” You can find the rest of the outlook here.

Another big severe weather day for folks in the Deep South. Check in on your friends and family out that way & make sure they are staying weather aware. pic.twitter.com/ESlSTChIpt — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) March 25, 2021

Video from numerous spots across the State of Alabama shows devastating damage, with homes, buildings, and trees destroyed.

Additional supercells are possible Thursday evening/night which could produce strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

The NWS will assess the aftermath and conduct damage surveys to officially declare the strength of these violent storms when it is safe to do so.

North of Greensboro Violent tornado damage pic.twitter.com/dy4mM2ILjU — Chase Goleman (@GolemanChase) March 25, 2021

