Storms moving out and sunshine returns for a bit!

Sunshine: Coming soon! After a round of storms rolled across our northern counties last night, a few lingering showers are possible through the remainder of the morning, then sunshine comes our way by midday. It’s a tad gusty out there this morning, so you may grab a jacket until the afternoon when the sun returns and we try to warm to about 75. As wind calms tonight, we’ll get chilly in a hurry - prep for morning temps around 50 degrees come Friday!

Friday warms up very quickly, to about 80 by the end of the afternoon. We keep the sky blue through the end of the day, then gulf moisture, once again, surges back into the area by Saturday morning. A touch of fog is possible, along with a quick shower to start the day. For most of Saturday, we look to remain dry, but a late afternoon thunderstorm will be possible as our next system approaches. We will fine tune the front’s arrival, but Sunday may bring another shot at showers and an isolated storm before some cooler weather comes to end the weekend.

Thursday: Sunshine by midday. High: 75. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 53. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear with patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

