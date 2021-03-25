Sunshine closes out the work week, clouds & a rain chance take us into the weekend

After a stormy start to the morning across the far Northern Brazos Valley, a “cold” front has swept across the Brazos Valley. Sunshine returned, the humidity came down, and overall it was a mighty pleasant day (other than the pollen...). Cool and clear tonight with lows in the low 50s by the time the sun comes up Friday morning. Plenty of blue sky to look out the window or get out and enjoy. A 30° swing on the thermometer as we end the day in the low 80s. By suppertime, look south -- you should see a deck of clouds lurking, signalling changes to come.

Saturday morning, at the least, starts overcast and gloomy. Saturday morning, at the most, starts with areas of fog and misty drizzle. A warm front will pass us by as we start the weekend, surging Gulf moisture back in. While the odds are low, there is a chance a few showers and isolated late-day rumbles of thunder may form. As another push of dry air arrives, that will give us a chance to start Sunday off with scattered wet weather, too. If the front stalls in the Brazos Valley, that rain and thunderstorm chance will be carried into the start of the upcoming week. Not a weekend wash-out, but know that rain is possible at times.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 50. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds with fog possible by sunrise. Low: 65. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 81. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

