Track & Field Individual Outdoor Meet Tickets on Sale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie track & field program opens its 2021 outdoor home slate on April 9, in preparation Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at E.B. Cushing Stadium as safely as possible.

Due to capacity restrictions, tickets to all three home outdoor regular season meets are extremely limited. Season tickets will not be available for purchase.

All fans will be instructed to sit every other row and keep distancing between groups.

Ticket Information

All tickets will be general admission and are available only online via 12thman.com/tracktickets, until the limited amount has been sold. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Fans who wish to attend meets must buy tickets in advance as there will be no ticket sales at the stadium on the day of competition.

Visit 12thman.com/tracktickets to purchase tickets and for more information.

Mask Policy

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

Cashless Experience

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Gilliam Indoor Stadium will be cashless – including concessions.

2021 Outdoor Home Schedule

(Tickets available for regular season home meets only)

April 9-10 | Texas A&M Team Invitational

May 1 | Alumni Muster

May 8 | Aggie Invitational