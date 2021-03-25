Advertisement

Track & Field Individual Outdoor Meet Tickets on Sale

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie track & field program opens its 2021 outdoor home slate on April 9, in preparation Texas A&M has established a reduced capacity, distanced seating plan designed to host fans at E.B. Cushing Stadium as safely as possible.

Due to capacity restrictions, tickets to all three home outdoor regular season meets are extremely limited. Season tickets will not be available for purchase.

All fans will be instructed to sit every other row and keep distancing between groups.

Ticket Information

All tickets will be general admission and are available only online via 12thman.com/tracktickets, until the limited amount has been sold. General admission tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for youth. Fans who wish to attend meets must buy tickets in advance as there will be no ticket sales at the stadium on the day of competition.

Visit 12thman.com/tracktickets to purchase tickets and for more information.

Mask Policy

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provide assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in removal from the venue.

Cashless Experience

To minimize points of contact and improve speed and service, all registers at Gilliam Indoor Stadium will be cashless – including concessions.

2021 Outdoor Home Schedule

(Tickets available for regular season home meets only)

April 9-10 | Texas A&M Team Invitational

May 1 | Alumni Muster

May 8 | Aggie Invitational

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that...
More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County
Dana King, 54
Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop
Strong to severe storms are expected to move close to or through the Northern Brazos Valley...
MONITORING: Strong/severe storms in Central Texas slated to scrape the northern edge of the Brazos Valley Wednesday night
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.
Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 8 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Returns to SEC Play to Take On Auburn
Brazos Valley Bombers 15th year anniversary logo
Brazos Valley Bombers Announce 2021 Season Schedule
Western Athletic Logo
WAC Hires Coordinator of Football Officials
No. 6 Aggies Embark for SEC Championship