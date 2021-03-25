Treat of the Day: A&M Galveston volunteers save sea turtles

GALVESTON, Texas (KBTX) - A group of volunteers from Texas A&M Galveston recently saved countless sea turtles after thousands were affected by last month’s record low water temperatures along the Texas coast.

Unusually frigid water can stun the turtles, putting them into a nearly comatose state. As their body temperature falls, sea turtles can quickly die.

Christopher Marshall, a professor in marine biology at Texas A&M Galveston, was joined by more than 100 volunteers including students, area naturalists, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel in the effort to save the turtles. Marshall and volunteers have been putting the rescued turtles into plastic containers with moist towels, then placing them in a 60-degree room for about 24 hours. During this time, Marshall said the turtles are examined by a veterinarian. If they are given medical clearance and pass a swim test, the turtles are placed in water-filled tanks until they can be released back into their natural habitats. Those that are not given clearance are given medication and remain at the facility for treatment.

The turtles are examined by a veterinarian and if they are given medical clearance and pass a swim test, they are released back into the wild.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.