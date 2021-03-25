WAC Hires Coordinator of Football Officials

DENVER – Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd today announced that Karl Richins has been hired as Coordinator of Football Officials.

“Karl clearly emerged from a very strong candidate pool for the position, and we are fortunate to bring an individual with his extensive experience to the WAC,” said Hurd. “He will do a great job developing a top-level officiating program for the conference.”

Richins currently also is the Coordinator of Football Officials for the Big Sky Conference, a position he has held since 2013, and he was an on-field official for three different Division I conferences from 1988-2010.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to be on the ground floor of the new-look WAC and to assemble and develop a strong base of seasoned college football officials,” said Richins.

He began his officiating career in 1985 in Pocatello, Idaho. In 1998, Richins began officiating in the Big Sky Conference and in 2000 moved to the Mountain West Conference. After being elevated to the referee position at the Mountain West in 2003, he began working as a referee in the Big 12 in 2007.

Richins retired from on-field work in 2010. He also spent 25 years as a United States probation officer and graduated from Idaho State University in 1984.

The WAC’s return to football begins with the 2021 season and will include Abilene Christian University, Dixie State University, Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University and Tarleton State University. Southern Utah University joins the conference beginning with the 2022 season.