Advertisement

WAC Hires Coordinator of Football Officials

Western Athletic Logo
Western Athletic Logo(KBTX)
By Western Athletic Conference
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER – Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd today announced that Karl Richins has been hired as Coordinator of Football Officials.

“Karl clearly emerged from a very strong candidate pool for the position, and we are fortunate to bring an individual with his extensive experience to the WAC,” said Hurd.  “He will do a great job developing a top-level officiating program for the conference.”

Richins currently also is the Coordinator of Football Officials for the Big Sky Conference, a position he has held since 2013, and he was an on-field official for three different Division I conferences from 1988-2010.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity to be on the ground floor of the new-look WAC and to assemble and develop a strong base of seasoned college football officials,” said Richins.

He began his officiating career in 1985 in Pocatello, Idaho. In 1998, Richins began officiating in the Big Sky Conference and in 2000 moved to the Mountain West Conference. After being elevated to the referee position at the Mountain West in 2003, he began working as a referee in the Big 12 in 2007.

Richins retired from on-field work in 2010. He also spent 25 years as a United States probation officer and graduated from Idaho State University in 1984.

The WAC’s return to football begins with the 2021 season and will include Abilene Christian University, Dixie State University, Lamar University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University and Tarleton State University.  Southern Utah University joins the conference beginning with the 2022 season.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The Brazos County Health District is reporting an additional 2,029 positive COVID-19 cases that...
More than 2,000 new positive COVID-19 cases unreported in Brazos County
Dana King, 54
Suspected drug dealer arrested after Tuesday traffic stop
Strong to severe storms are expected to move close to or through the Northern Brazos Valley...
MONITORING: Strong/severe storms in Central Texas slated to scrape the northern edge of the Brazos Valley Wednesday night
Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash at the intersection of FM 50 and FM 60 Snook.
Crash reported at FM 50 and FM 60 in Burleson County

Latest News

Texas A&M Tennis
No. 8 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Returns to SEC Play to Take On Auburn
Brazos Valley Bombers 15th year anniversary logo
Brazos Valley Bombers Announce 2021 Season Schedule
No. 6 Aggies Embark for SEC Championship
Track & Field Individual Outdoor Meet Tickets on Sale