2021 Brazos Valley High School Soccer Playoff Pairings & Results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - High school soccer playoff pairings and results for teams in the Brazos Valley for the 2021 season.

GIRLS

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Waxahachie - Friday, March 26 at 8:00 p.m. - Waco Midway H.S.

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station 2 Porter 0

A&M Consolidated vs Montgomery - Friday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. - Tiger Field, College Station

Huntsville vs Longview - Friday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. - Lobo Turf Stadium, Longview

AREA ROUND

College Station vs TBD

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Navasota vs La Grange - Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. - Rockdale H.S.

Cameron Yoe vs Sealy - Friday, March 26 - Cameron Yoe H.S.

Giddings vs Columbus

Bellville vs Smithville - Friday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m. - Columbus H.S.

BOYS

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Mansfield - Friday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. - Robinson H.S.

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station vs Kingwood Park - Friday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. - Berton A. Yates Stadium, Willis

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Rockdale vs Royal

Giddings vs Columbus

Bellville vs La Grange - Friday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m. - Rice Consolidated H.S.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.