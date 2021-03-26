Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Agave

The adorable cat is ready to sweeten your life.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Agave is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 26, 2021. He’s a full grown domestic shorthair/mix cat.

The sweetie is neutered and has received his first round of vaccines, so he is ready to go to his new home. You can fill out an adoption form online here or in person if you’re interested in being his human.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

