Aggies host Georgia for weekend series

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies open the home portion of their SEC slate when they welcome the Georgia Bulldogs to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for a three-game series starting Friday. First pitch is slated for 6:02 p.m.. The series wraps up with games at 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Friday’s game airs on SEC Network with Sam Ravech (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (color) on the call. All three games are available for viewing on SEC Network +. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the calls.

Texas A&M ranks high on the NCAA pitching charts, climbing up to No. 6 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.1), No. 6 in Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (4.01) and No. 22 in ERA (3.10). Jonathan Childress (41 - 20th), Dustin Saenz (39 - 30th), Dustin Saenz (38 - 35th) and Bryce Miller (38 - 35th) rank in the top 40 in the nation in Strikeouts. Childress and Miller rank 50th in the nation with 13.50 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.

The Aggie pitchers have yielded just two first-inning runs, one earned, in 23 games. The Maroon & White are holding opponents to a .147 batting average in the opening frame, striking out 38 of 84 batters and posting a 0.39 ERA.

The Aggies and the Bulldogs have faced off 14 times previously, with the Maroon & White holding the series lead 9-5. The programs have met for three-games series in 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2018, while meeting twice in the SEC Tournament.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (15-8, 0-3 SEC) vs. GEORGIA BULLDOGS (15-5, 1-2 SEC)Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 3-2, 3.07) vs. #37 Luke Wagner (Fr., LHP, 3-1, 1.17)

• SATURDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 2.49) vs. #55 Ryan Webb (Sr., LHP, 2-0, 0.52)

• SUNDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (So., LHP, 2-2, 1.98) vs. #12 Jordan Cannon (So., RHP, 1-1, 1.86)

SCHEDULE

Friday, 6:02 p.m. • Saturday, 2:02 p.m. • Sunday, 1:02 p.m.

TELEVISION

Friday – SEC Network • Sam Ravech & Todd Walker

RADIO

SportsRadio 1150/93.7 The Zone • Andrew Monaco & Scott Clendenin

LIVE VIDEO

SEC Network + (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider)

All Three Games – Saturday & Sunday • Mark Johnson & Will Johnson

LIVE AUDIO

RadioAggieland.com

LIVE STATS

tamu.statbroadcast.com (PCs); tamustats.com (mobile devices)

SERIES HISTORY

Texas A&M lead series vs. Georgia, 9-5