Big Shots Golf expected to open by end of year

The Midtown Park and sports complex is anticipated for late 2022
Construction crew at Bryan Midtown Park
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big Shots Golf Entertainment is expected to open by the end of the year, according to Bryan city officials.

Work continues on the Travis Bryan Midtown Park, including construction of the new Big Shots Golf Entertainment center. The city is also working on deepening and making improvements to the Municipal Lake. A new sports complex is also being planned in the future for the former Municipal Golf Course site.

Big Shots is expected to open by the end of this year, while the Midtown Park and sports complex is anticipated for late 2022.

