Bryan High Choir Presents Broadway in Concert

By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Broadway theatres are still closed in New York, but you can get your musical fix this weekend.

Bryan High Choir is presenting Broadway in Concert Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

You’ll hear classics like Hopelessly Devoted, Broadway Baby and Oh What a Beautiful Morning.

The concert will be held at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center next to SFA Middle School and social distancing will be observed.

Tickets are $10 and you can reserve your seat at the Bryan High Choir Facebook page.

