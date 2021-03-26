Bryan High Choir Presents Broadway in Concert
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Broadway theatres are still closed in New York, but you can get your musical fix this weekend.
Bryan High Choir is presenting Broadway in Concert Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
You’ll hear classics like Hopelessly Devoted, Broadway Baby and Oh What a Beautiful Morning.
The concert will be held at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center next to SFA Middle School and social distancing will be observed.
Tickets are $10 and you can reserve your seat at the Bryan High Choir Facebook page.
