Calvert’s Green and Jones offered by Victoria College

Calvert's Tre'quinton Green and Erwin Jones were offered basketball scholarships from Victoria College.(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert basketball duo Trequinton Green and Erwin Jones were officially offered athletic scholarships from Victoria College Men’s Basketball Coach David Graves on Friday.

Green was named to first-team all-state his senior year and Jones was a second-team all-state selection. Green and Jones would be the first Trojans to receive men’s basketball scholarships since Othello Alford signed with Sam Houston in 2002.

The two teammates plan on having a signing ceremony in front of the Trojan student body in the near future.

