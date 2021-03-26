Calvert’s Green and Jones offered by Victoria College
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert basketball duo Trequinton Green and Erwin Jones were officially offered athletic scholarships from Victoria College Men’s Basketball Coach David Graves on Friday.
Green was named to first-team all-state his senior year and Jones was a second-team all-state selection. Green and Jones would be the first Trojans to receive men’s basketball scholarships since Othello Alford signed with Sam Houston in 2002.
The two teammates plan on having a signing ceremony in front of the Trojan student body in the near future.
