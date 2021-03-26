College Station Lady Cougar soccer post 2-0 win in first round

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated Porter 2-0 in the Bi-District round of the playoffs Thursday night in Magnolia. The Cougars opened the scoring at the 31:29 mark of the first half when Shaley Lewis beat the goalie with a shot to the far post.

The Cougs struck again two minutes later when Lewis scored her second goal after a nice combination play between Kiley McRaven and Kalan Breedlove. Porter came into the second half with renewed vigor, but they were unable to score and College Station secured the shutout and the win.

Keira Herron was in goal for the Cougars. Elie Dang played well in the midfield for College Station, while defenders Lauren Hanik, Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner, and Jenna Black kept the Spartans scoreless.

The Cougars will play an opponent to be named later in the Area round of the playoffs on Tuesday.