Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Conservative online comedian Chad Prather announced he is running to be the next Governor of Texas.

Friday, Prather kicked off his campaign in Brenham, making a trip to Blue Bell Creamery and Washington-on-the-Brazos, the historic birthplace of the Republic of Texas.

“A place where it all began is a good place to get this campaign started,” said Prather.

The Youtube star said the idea to run started this summer as the state was shut down due to COVID-19.

“The loss of business. The loss of life. The loss of income. The loss of property and I said enough is enough,” said Prather “We’ve got to get back to a point where we’re the leaders. We’re the ones that people from all around the world look to as the epitome of what America stands for.”

Prather said despite not having a background in politics his heart is in to for Texans.

“It’s the person with the right values who is not going to change their character but they’re going to maintain their integrity of who they say they are because your words reflect your heart and that’s what I hope people can understand from this campaign,” said Prather.

Prather is hopeful his online platform will show the type of candidate he is.

“I say what I think. I say what a lot of people are thinking and maybe they don’t have the opportunity to say those things,” said Prather. “I felt like it was a natural evolution to take that to another level and be able to use that platform to be outspoken and bold with those things and speak for people who feel like they don’t have a voice.”

In the November 2022 election, Prather will run as a Republican and challenge current Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Today! Let’s get it started where it all started. My campaign for Governor officially begins. Posted by Chad Prather on Friday, March 26, 2021

