COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to some residents on Satudray

There are two places where vaccines will be offered on Saturday only in Bryan.
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vaccine providers will be working on Saturday to provide first-round COVID-19 vaccines to those who want one.

A walk-up mini-hub will be available on Saturday morning at the American Legion Post 159 located at 101 Waco Street in Bryan. Organizers say it’s open to anyone but they’d really like to see folks from that area in Bryan come and take advantage of the free shots.

There will be 160 doses available and the only thing they’ll need is an ID to verify name and birthday. No appointment is required.

There will also be shots given on Saturday at 9 a.m. to members of the Allen Chapel AME Bryan church. These are for senior members of the church who were not able to sign-up online or on the phone.

