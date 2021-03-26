Advertisement

Disney+ hikes prices dollar a month

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.
Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It now costs more to watch content on Disney+.

Disney has raised the price of its monthly subscription to its streaming service.

Starting Friday, Disney+ goes up a dollar to $7.99 a month.

This is the first time the service has raised its price since its debut in 2019.

If you bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, you will also pay an extra dollar a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Dining room at Amico Nave Ristorante in Bryan.
Local restaurants are looking to hire but says employees are hard to come by
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments
Nationally-acclaimed veteran mental health psychotherapist considering opening a Brazos Valley...
Nationally-acclaimed veteran mental health psychotherapist considering opening a Brazos Valley office

Latest News

Gun law reforms face long odds in Congress following mass shootings
Gun law reforms face long odds in Congress following mass shootings
According to MSHP, the vehicle pictured, described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, was...
Amber Alert canceled, 15-year-old found safe in Missouri
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses...
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry dies at 84
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Man held in New Jersey killing charged in New Mexico deaths
Army Maj. Gen. William Walker, Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard...
DC National Guard head to lead House security