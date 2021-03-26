Driver crashes into College Station bank building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No one was injured when a car crashed into a bank on University Drive in College Station Friday morning.

College Station police said the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car crashed into a column at the front of the building, according to police.

College Station police say no one was injured in a morning crash on University Dr. pic.twitter.com/H7kP0AuhsT — Conner Beene (@KBTXConner) March 26, 2021

No injuries were reported in the crash.

