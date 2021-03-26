Food and fun for the kids on Saturday at College Hills Elementary festival fundraiser

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for something fun for the kids to do this weekend, check out the College Hills Elementary Paw Print Festival.

The fundraising event will feature food, fun, games, prizes, and a silent auction. There will also be a magician, clown, balloon animals and food from I Heart Mac & Cheese, MasFajitas, Olive Garden, Burger Mojo, Panda Express, and more!

Wristband tickets are $10 to enter the festival.

The event is Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1101 Williams Street in College Station at the school.

All auction items will be online starting March 15 and ending the evening of the festival, March 27 at 9:00 PM. Click here to go to the auction.

The school depends on this event for half of its annual budget. Field trips, campus improvements, classroom wish lists, teacher recognition and annual traditions are funded from the generosity of sponsors and silent auction participants.

For more details on tickets and other information click here or email Melinda Wiggins at chepawprint@gmail.com.

