Free Music Friday: Morgan Ashley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Morgan Ashley joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday to play her original song “Wild Card.”

Ashley is performing at Southern’s in College Station in a charity concert to benefit Camp Hope and Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center on Friday.

She’s been keeping busy this past year. She recently won the 2021 Texas Regional Radio Female Vocalist of the Year Award and she’s currently in the process of working on new music.

Watch the full performance of “Wild Card” in the player above and the full interview from First News at Four in the player below.

