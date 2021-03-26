Hot market for new housing continues in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New home construction is booming across Bryan and College Station.

Development officials with the City of Bryan said permits at a record setting pace. Despite the pandemic, Bryan saw 720 building permits for new residential home construction in 2020. In 2019, it was 611 and in 2018 there were 446 new permits.

Builders said they are seeing homes being bought faster than they can build them.

“The homebuilding industry, typically the hotter it gets outside, the busier we are. We’re busy right now but I feel like this summer is going to be extremely busy,” said Jimmy Pitman of Pitman Custom Homes. He’s been in business ten years. He is also the Past President of the Great Brazos Valley Builders Association.

”What we’re seeing a lot of right now is homes that are being built, being sold before they’re completed,” he explained.

Pitman said things slowed in 2020 when the pandemic started, but 2021 is off to a much faster pace.

“We’re seeing increased demand in pretty much all price categories. I think people are just drawn to our community. We’re building more houses in the city of Bryan. We’re building more houses in the city of College Station. We’re building out on acreage. We have a lot of different types of housing demand,” he said.

“We’re growing in all directions. I think it’s our price market and, you know, people are in the general region are recognizing this is an exceptional place to raise families and to work. Quality of life here is so high,” said Lauren Hovde, Bryan’s Development Administrator.

She said they are at a record setting pace for permits based on what she’s recently seen.

”So January and February were 168 building permits issued, 69 of which were new residential construction so we are definitely on point to have another very busy year for residential,” she said.

While it might look like a tough market for home buyers, Pitman said there is some good news.

“I think the number one driver is interest rates being so incredibly low that it makes affordability really one of the forefront and with the pandemic people have realized that they can work anywhere,” he said.

Builders said it’s not just local residents looking to move. They’re also seeing people relocate here form other Texas cities and states with higher housing costs.

