Local girl’s mission to spread confidence expands to launch of online jewelry store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One College Station girl is celebrating two milestones Thursday: turning 11 and launching her first online store.

Rhian McGinty created her store, The Mahogany Collective, to help boost confidence throughout the community. Confidence, McGinty says, is something her mother taught her about at a very young age.

To help people feel confident, McGinty began making handmade earrings, dog collars, and inspirational buttons and t-shirts. McGinty says it was very exciting to be able to launch her website on her 11th birthday.

“With this company, we are trying to help people feel more confident and just motivate people,” said McGinty. Click here for a link to McGinty’s business.

