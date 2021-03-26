Local nonprofit working to give unemployed veterans a fresh start

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Project Unity, a local nonprofit aimed to empower the lives of children, families, and veterans, is on a mission to help unemployed, homeless veterans and those veterans at risk of becoming homeless. The “Fresh Start 4 Vets” program was designed to help veterans obtain job training and help with job placement.

According to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the jobless rate for all veterans increased to 6.5 percent in 2020, up from 3.1 percent in 2019. Gina Neuendorff, a case manager with Project Unity, says the program’s mission is to get veterans gainfully employed so they can feel fulfilled and take care of themselves.

“This population is so underserved and so deserving,” said Neuendorff. “The military occupations do not always translate to civilian job skills, so when we can provide vocational training and job placement, we can help them obtain a livable wage so they can make enough money to support themselves.”

Neuendorff says the veteran population is underserved and deserving of every possible resource that’s available to them.

“They need a hand up. They need an advocate,” said Neuendorff. “At Project Unity, we do case management, and we surround our veterans with all the resources in the community to help meet their needs.”

Project Unity is currently working with Blinn College to provide vocational training. Amber Hills, a case manager with Project Unity says they also partner with the workforce, and with the Texas Veteran’s Commission to make employment plans for veterans.

“We are offering classes through Blinn in facilities maintenance and customer service,” said Hills. “Once the veteran gets that training then we help them find employment.”

We have a tremendous need in our community for services to reintegrate homeless Veterans into the labor force and to do... Posted by Project Unity on Monday, March 22, 2021

Dustin Wade is an army veteran who served in Kuwait. After serving he ran into trouble and turned to Project Unity for help. Wade is working to get his life back on track for himself and his family.

“On and off I’d fallen into substance abuse to self-medicate and gotten myself in trouble, went to jail,” said Wade. “My goal is to get back on my feet and get out of this hole that I’ve put myself in, you know, so I can get my kids back and get to work and get back into the oil field.”

Wade says he wants other veterans to know that help is available and they’re not alone.

“If they hadn’t helped me, I can’t tell you where I’d be right now you know my struggle would have been a lot harder than it has been,” said Wade. “It’s help out there but you’ve got to be willing to grind it out, you know cause it’s not easy, even with assistance it’s not easy.”

To find out more about Project Unity and the Fresh Start 4 Vets program, click here.

