New retail center being built in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new retail center is being built on Briarcrest Drive near Galleria Village.

Bryan city officials said the new construction is going up where the former Seafood Mama’s restaurant once stood. The restaurant burned down in 21012.

“There’s about a 6,000 square-foot building going in currently where the old Oxford Street used to be. It, I think some of the old Bryanites will recognize that name and right now Frost Bank is the tenant that we know that’s taking part of the building. But there are still some suites that are available,” said Lauren Hovde, Bryan Development Administrator.

Work is expected to be completed in the coming months.

