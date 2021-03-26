Soak up Friday’s sunshine! Rain chances move back in this weekend

Show of hands -- who is loving Friday’s sunshine? Attempt to get outside and soak it up, changes roll in this weekend ahead of our next cold front. First things first -- Friday night plans are looking to sit in EXCELLENT shape! Temperatures will fall through the 70s and eventually into the upper 60s, before the cloud cover comes racing back in through the overnight as a warm front moves in from the south.

The return of Gulf moisture will allow Saturday to start off on a gloomy note. Areas of patchy fog and drizzle will be possible, but shouldn’t really slow down Big Event plans outdoors. A few spotty showers/an isolated rumble may try to pop up Saturday afternoon, but overall odds are on the low end. Thermometers climb into the low 80s by the afternoon with a breezy south wind on hand, after starting off the morning in the 60s.

Our next cold front approaches the Brazos Valley Sunday morning, bringing with it a line of scattered showers from north to south. After the front moves through, we’ll keep close eyes on the radar for a cluster of thunderstorms may form to our west and move across the Brazos Valley around midday. While current severe odds are low, if this storm manages to reach us, gusty wind, brief heavy rain, and potentially even a touch of small hail would need to be monitored. A gusty north wind filters in behind the front, pumping in a bit of cooler and drier air into the area. Afternoon highs dip back down into the 70s to kick off the upcoming work week ahead of our next storm system that heads our direction by midweek.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds with patchy fog/drizzle possible by sunrise. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 82. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated rumbles. Low: 59. Wind: SW to NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 71. Wind: N 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph+.

