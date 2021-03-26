Texas A&M Volleyball drops 3-1 match to No. 7 Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball finished the regular season with a 3-1 defeat to No. 7 Florida Thursday evening in Reed Arena. The Aggies fell to 9-9 on the year while the Gators improved to 19-3 this season.

Sophomore Treyaunna Rush paced the Aggies for the second time this season as she recorded 13 kills on the night, her fourth double-digit kill match of the season, and eighth of her career. Senior Camille Conner ended the night with 41 assists, her ninth match with 40 or more assists this season. Sophomore Ciera Hecht racked up 10 digs against the Gators, her fourth match with double-digit digs this year. Junior Camryn Ennis posted her A&M career-high three service aces against Florida. Freshman Erica Lowery registered her first career start and career-best 13 digs.

The match opened with back-and-forth action before the Aggies rattled off four straight points to swing the set into A&M’s favor, temporarily. Trailing 15-14, the Gators utilized an 8-2 run to build a late lead and hold on for the 25-19 set one win. London Austin-Roark, Rush, and Hecht paced the Aggies in the first set with three kills apiece.

Florida raced out to a 10-5 lead in the second set behind a 7-0 run, but A&M battled back into the set through a 7-2 run behind kills from Rush, Lauren Davis, and Talbert along with a service ace from Ennis. The Aggies eventually claimed the set 27-25 as they closed out the frame on another 7-2 run. The A&M defense stiffened in the second set, limiting the Gators to a .146 hitting percentage to the Aggies .220 mark.

Set three saw six ties and a pair of lead changes as the Gators finished the set on a 5-0 run to win 25-17. Lauren Davis paced the Maroon & White in the set with five kills while Lowery pitched in six digs.

The two teams traded points over the first 10 points of the fourth set, but the Gators went on a 7-1 to take a 12-6 advantage that was too much for the Aggies to overcome as Florida went on to win the set 25-13. Junior Mallory Talbert led the Aggies with a trio of kills in the final frame while Rush added a pair of blocks.

Texas A&M is 1-19 all-time against Florida and 1-9 in Bryan-College Station.

Laura 'Bird' Kuhn, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the match…

“We had glimpses and had that fight, but we were learning and growing like everyone has this year. It is frustrating when you know you have it and you are so close, but you can’t be consistent. We have to really focus on growing as a group along with that competitive chemistry to be consistent.”

“I think Treyaunna [Rush] figured it out after the first half of set one. She was our spark, and she trusted her arm. Her consistency has been up and down for us this year and her getting a glimpse of feeling that spark again was huge for her and our team.”