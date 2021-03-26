Treat of the Day: Brenham 6th graders do book signing

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Mr. Lewis’s sixth grade, Brenham ISD social studies class is quickly becoming famous.

Earlier this year, the class announced they were becoming published authors. Students interviewed veterans, immigrants, and people from all walks of life who shared their American experience stories to create a record of how this year affected us both locally and across the nation.

Now, the book, “The American Experience 2020-2021,” has been officially published.

This weekend, the class is hosting a “Meet the Author and Book Signing” event. It’s happening Saturday at The Yard in Brenham from 3 to 5 p.m. You can purchase the book at the event for $8. All proceeds from the book go to the Wounded Warrior Project after the class unanimously voted to donate all proceeds to the organization.

