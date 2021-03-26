Advertisement

Virginia police department builds bond with children with a toy ride-along

By Tre Jones
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia (KBTX) - The Virginia Beach Police Department has some new recruits thanks to toys that belong to children in their community.

The toy ride-along program is a way for kids to get acquainted with the police and feel comfortable with law enforcement.

“The last year, they’ve had some type of things poured into them,” said Virginia Beach Master Police Officer David Nieves in reference to the events involving law enforcement. “Whether it’s true or not about the police, I just want them to say that the police are their friends.”

Families can drop off toys at their local recreation center and the department will return them with photos of the toys on patrol.

