Aggies, Bennett Rocket to Lead at Old Waverly

WEST POINT, Miss. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s golf team rocketed into the lead at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championships with a sparkling 14-under par 274 in second round on Saturday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

The Aggies started the day in fourth place, but under-par rounds by all four scorers vaulted them to the top of the leaderboard. Texas A&M will go for its second tournament victory of the spring on Sunday, beginning at 9:40 a.m. from the first tee. The Aggies are paired with Georgia and Arkansas.

After two rounds, the Aggies were 17-under par and held a one-stroke advantage over Georgia (-16). Rounding out the top 10 teams were Arkansas (-14), Tennessee (-13), Vanderbilt (-10), LSU (-10), host Mississippi State (-9), Ole Miss (-7), East Tennessee State (-2), Alabama (+1) and Kansas State (+1).

Junior Sam Bennett charged to the top of the individual leaderboard with a bogey-free 6-under 66, which matched his low round as a collegian. At 9-under for the tournament, Bennett takes a two-stroke lead into the final round over Spencer Cross (-7) of Tennessee and a three-stroke advantage over five players tied for third (-6).

Other Aggies carding under-par rounds were seniors Walker Lee and Dan Erickson, who both posted 3-under 69s, and freshman Daniel Rodrigues with a 1-under 71.

After Bennett in the individual standings for the Aggies were Lee in a tie for ninth at 4-under (71-69), Erickson in a tie for 15th at 3-under (72-69), Rodrigues in a tie for 30th at 1-under (73-70), sophomore William Paysse in a tied for 44th at 1-over (75-70) and senior Brandon Smith in a tie for 67th at 5-over (75-74).

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“When you’re playing in these SEC-loaded fields, you’ve got to come out ready to play and the guys did a great job of starting fast and were able to keep their momentum throughout the round. Among the four guys that counted scores we only have four bogeys, which is a really low number. After the first round we talked about being cleaner in the second round, more efficient, even stingy, and they did a great job.””Sam (Bennett) strikes the ball so well, and he’s matured so much this season. You can see it in his composure with the way that he’s playing. He can string together shots all day, which is what he did today and he made some putts along the way. Dan (Erickson) and Walker (Lee) were in the 60s today and Danny Rodrigues made a couple birdies down the stretch. We’re at our best when everyone is contributing and we had all five guys playing well today.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 2):

Place Team/Player Rd. 1 Rd. 2 Total 1 Texas A&M 285 274 559 1 Sam Bennett 69 66 135 T9 Walker Lee 71 69 140 T15 Dan Erickson 72 69 141 T30 Daniel Rodrigues 73 70 143 T67 Brandon Smith 75 74 149

Team Standings (Rd. 2):

Place Team Score To Par 1 Texas A&M 285-274=559 -17 2 Georgia 283-277=560 -16 3 Arkansas 293-269=562 -14 4 Tennessee 286-277=563 -13 T5 Vanderbilt 283-283=566 -10 T5 LSU 281-285=566 -10 7 Mississippi State 287-280=567 -9 8 Ole Miss 296-273=569 -7 9 East Tennessee St. 286-288=574 -2 T10 Alabama 297-280=577 +1 T10 Kansas State 289-288=577 +1 12 Texas Tech 290-288=578 +2 13 Southern Mississippi 295-288=583 +7 14 Little Rock 296-288=584 +8

Follow the Action:

