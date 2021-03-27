Advertisement

Aggies Conclude SEC Championship with 11-9 Victory over South Carolina

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 27, 2021
BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 3-seed Texas A&M equestrian team concluded the SEC Championship with a 11-9 victory over No. 4-seed South Carolina on Saturday at UGA Equestrian Complex.

The Aggies took Reining, 3-2, in the first event of the day. Marissa Harrell captured the first available point for Texas A&M with a 207-204 win over Sloane Vogt. Lisa Bricker followed with a 210 to top Graycen Hess’ 201.5, before Shelby Reine edged out Emma Lane, 208-202.

In Flat, the Maroon & White fell 3-2, to enter the break tied at 5-5. Nicole Leonard recorded an event-high score of 245 to better Caroline Bald’s 236 and was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) for her efforts. Caroline Dance secured her seventh victory of the season after triumphing over Nina Columbia, 239-214.

Texas A&M won the meet after taking the final two events, 3-2. Haley Riddle started Horsemanship off with a 222 to better Kamiah McGrath’s 216.5, and Ella Petak toppled Alexa Thorpe, 221.5-216.5. Cori Cansdale earned her second MOP on the weekend as she defeated Cora Wyers, 225-202, to give the Aggies an 8-7 lead heading into Fences.

After dropping the first point in Fences, the Aggies notched three consecutive wins. Grace Boston led the way with a 245-217 victory over Jordan Allen, followed by Caroline Dance outscoring Alice Kass, 248-237. Kaitlyn Lovingfoss closed out the scoring with an event-high mark of 262 to edge out Madeline Schaefer’s 261. Lovingfoss was named MOP for her performance.

The Aggies return to action April 15-17 at the NCEA Championships in Waco, Texas.

