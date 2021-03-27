Advertisement

Aggies takes series opener from Georgia

By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team beat Georgia 6-3 Friday night at Blue Bell Park in the game one of a three game SEC series. The Aggies improve to 16-8 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The Bulldogs fall to 15-6 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

Brothers Hunter and Ty Coleman combined to go 3-6 in the game and drive in five runs for Texas A&M. Mickey Hoehner also had an RBI for the Aggies.

Dustin Saenz was the winning pitcher for Texas A&M. Saenz threw 5.2 innings and struck out 11 batters. Chandler Jozwiak got the save for Texas A&M throwing 3.1 innings and striking out five batters.

Game 2 of the series between Texas A&M and Georgia is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Blue Bell Park.

