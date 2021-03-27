A&M expert: Migrants crossing the border “want to be detained”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Those that are coming into the United States now from Central America are not crossing illegally in the middle of the night with a coyote. They are coming in and they’re being detained by the border patrol. They want to be detained.”

That’s according to Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service U.S.-Mexico relations expert Aileen Teague.

Teague joined First News at Four to provide her perspective on the growing crisis at the border. She said she believes that the root of the problem is with the asylum process in America.

“These are people that are trying to illegally cross the border and legally obtain a path to citizenship,” Teague said.

She explained that she believes the migrants at the border want to have a chance to argue their case for asylum. Every year people come to the United States seeking protection because they have suffered persecution or fear that they will suffer persecution due to factors in their home country. The U.S. government has a system for determining which migrants meet the qualifications to be granted asylum. But Teague said it needs to be completely overhauled.

“Our asylum system is busted,” Teague said, “it was reported a couple of months ago that there’s a two year hold up time of migrants trying to claim asylum at the border.”

She explained that it’s up to Congress to work together with the Biden administration to pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill to make the asylum process more efficient.

