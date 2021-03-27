Brazos County Hub hits 50,000 vaccinations milestone since opening in February

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County COVID-19 vaccination hub hit a milestone Friday. Hub volunteers have administered 50,000 doses since efforts began the first week of February. That includes first and second dose shots.

Vaccination Task Force Chief Jim Stewart says it’s an exciting feat, but he is ready to look toward next week. That is when hub volunteers will begin administering shots to anyone 18 and older with an appointment.

“All of those appointments have been committed so far,” said Stewart. “So I’m really, really excited about that. Last week at the last minute, we still had a couple of thousand appointments left, but not this week.”

A big concern recently has been the number of people signing up for a vaccine but then not showing up for their appointment. Stewart says he is happy to say the number went from 12% no-shows to 2% this week.

As the hub wraps up another week of vaccinations, Stewart says they are looking forward to the future of expanding the hub into what he calls mini hubs.

Saturday, the hub will expand to its first in Bryan.

“We have set up at the American Legion Hall at San Jacinto where we will be serving the Waco Street neighborhood between Highway 21 and MLK,” said Stewart. “We are taking 160 doses there and it will be first-come first-serve.”

Stewart says this mini hub will be open to all but they are trying to reach folks from that area.

Meanwhile, Stewart says he and his counterparts at St. Joseph Health feel confident in their expected continued vaccine allotments from the state.

“We are getting 5,000 doses, every week, for the foreseeable future,” said Stewart.