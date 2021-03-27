Advertisement

Britain says COVID variant booster ready by September

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONDON — Britain’s vaccines minister says booster shots designed to fight new variants of the coronavirus should be ready for distribution to people over 70 by September.

Nadhim Zahawi told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the government is expecting up to eight different shots to be available by the autumn, including some that may protect against variants.

He said booster shots would be given first to the frontline health workers, the elderly and people with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

While much of Europe is seeing a new surge in the pandemic, Britain is counting on a rapid mass-vaccination program to help it end lockdown and curb Europe’s coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 30 million people in the U.K., accounting for 55% of all adults, have received a first dose of vaccine. The U.K. has recorded more than 126,000 confirmed deaths.

