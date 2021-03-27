Advertisement

Coffee bean supplies are dropping in US

It could mean higher prices
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made...
The coffee bean deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that's made moving anything around the globe more difficult.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coffee bean stockpiles have sunk to a six-year low in the United States and that could soon hit java drinkers right in the cup.

The deficit is being blamed on a massive shipping container shortage that’s made moving anything around the globe more difficult.

Brazil had a record crop this year when it comes to coffee beans, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting them from South America to the United States has become extremely difficult.

Even if the shipping container situation gets resolved, multiple analysts say they’re anticipating a global supply deficit which could lead to coffee chains increasing prices.

The coffee situation was already tight in the United States.

Bloomberg reports supplies of unroasted beans were down over 8% from a year ago in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
State trooper shot in Central Texas identified; suspect remains at large
Chad Prather plans to run as a Republican and challenge current Texas Governor Republican, Greg...
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
Car crashes into building in College Station
Driver crashes into College Station bank building
The Briarcrest Retail Center is expected to be finished in a few months.
New retail center being built in Bryan
College Station Fire Department receiving water from students at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department

Latest News

Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire...
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
Brazos County Hub hits 50,000 vaccinations milestone since opening in February
Brazos County Hub hits 50,000 vaccinations milestone since opening in February
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
Unbound BCS hosts fundraising event to raise funds to end human trafficking in community
Unbound BCS hosts fundraising event to raise funds to end human trafficking in community
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national...
Miami, Louisville coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87