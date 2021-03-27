Advertisement

Courtlandt Farms’ Greatest Honour comes in third at Florida Derby

Greatest Honour won the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes race in late January at Gulf Stream Park and...
Greatest Honour won the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes race in late January at Gulf Stream Park and backed up that victory on Saturday by winning the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes race in comeback fashion.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida (KBTX) - Greatest Honour had its three-race winning streak snapped following a third-place finish in the Curlin G1 Stakes Florida Derby.

Known Agenda won the race with a time of 1:49.45 and gets the automatic invitation to Kentucky Derby in May.

Greatest Honour has already earned enough points to be included in the field for the ‘Run for the Roses’.

Greatest Honour is part of the Courtlandt Farms thoroughbred horse racing operation owned by Donna and Don Adam of Bryan.

Greatest Honour

