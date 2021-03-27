Courtlandt Farms’ Greatest Honour comes in third at Florida Derby

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida (KBTX) - Greatest Honour had its three-race winning streak snapped following a third-place finish in the Curlin G1 Stakes Florida Derby.

Known Agenda won the race with a time of 1:49.45 and gets the automatic invitation to Kentucky Derby in May.

Greatest Honour has already earned enough points to be included in the field for the ‘Run for the Roses’.

Greatest Honour is part of the Courtlandt Farms thoroughbred horse racing operation owned by Donna and Don Adam of Bryan.

won the 2021 Florida Derby Saturday afternoon and heads to the Kentucky Derby as the favorite in the run for ‘The Run For The Roses’ and on a four-race winning streak.

Greatest Honour

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.