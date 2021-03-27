Aggie Golf stands fourth at Old Waverly Collegiate

WEST POINT, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team fired a 3-under par 285 and stands in fourth place after the first round of Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate Championships on Friday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Leading the way for the Aggies was junior Sam Bennett with a 3-under 69, which put him in a tie for fifth place on the individual leaderboard. Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg grabbed the first-day lead with a 5-under 67.

Other Aggies contributing scores were senior Walker Lee with a 1-under 72 (t15), senior Dan Erickson with an even-par 72 (t25), and freshman Daniel Rodrigues with a 1-over 73 (t33).

LSU took the first-round lead with a 7-under 281, followed by Vanderbilt (-5), Georgia (-5), and the Aggies. Rounding out the top 10 were Tennessee (-2), East Tennessee State (-2), Mississippi State (-1), Kansas State (+1), Texas Tech (+2), and Arkansas (+5).

The Aggies return to action at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday and are paired with Tennessee and East Tennessee State.

Fans can follow the action in Tennessee at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.