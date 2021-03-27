Advertisement

Aggie Golf stands fourth at Old Waverly Collegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Mississippi -- The Texas A&M men’s golf team fired a 3-under par 285 and stands in fourth place after the first round of Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate Championships on Friday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.

Leading the way for the Aggies was junior Sam Bennett with a 3-under 69, which put him in a tie for fifth place on the individual leaderboard. Mississippi State’s Ford Clegg grabbed the first-day lead with a 5-under 67.

Other Aggies contributing scores were senior Walker Lee with a 1-under 72 (t15), senior Dan Erickson with an even-par 72 (t25), and freshman Daniel Rodrigues with a 1-over 73 (t33).

LSU took the first-round lead with a 7-under 281, followed by Vanderbilt (-5), Georgia (-5), and the Aggies. Rounding out the top 10 were Tennessee (-2), East Tennessee State (-2), Mississippi State (-1), Kansas State (+1), Texas Tech (+2), and Arkansas (+5).

The Aggies return to action at 8:50 a.m. on Saturday and are paired with Tennessee and East Tennessee State.

Fans can follow the action in Tennessee at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via Twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Car crashes into building in College Station
Driver crashes into College Station bank building
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Dining room at Amico Nave Ristorante in Bryan.
Local restaurants are looking to hire but says employees are hard to come by
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments

Latest News

Rudder rallies with 3 runs in the 7th as the Lady Rangers beat College Station 6-5
2021 Brazos Valley High School Soccer Playoff Pairings & Results
Texas A&M Soccer
MATCH PREVIEW: Texas State
Calvert's Tre'quinton Green and Erwin Jones were offered basketball scholarships from Victoria...
Calvert’s Green and Jones offered by Victoria College