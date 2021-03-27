Advertisement

Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia...
At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are dead and at least eight are injured from shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters the first shooting erupted late Friday night and wounded approximately eight people. Then, shots were fired nearby and an officer confronted an individual. The officer shot the individual and that person died.

Another person was shot in an unrelated shooting and pronounced dead near the scene.

An officer was also hit by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people are in police custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Car crashes into building in College Station
Driver crashes into College Station bank building
Chad Prather plans to run as a Republican and challenge current Texas Governor Republican, Greg...
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Texas DPS identified DeArthur Pinson Jr, 36, as the man who shot a DPS trooper Friday evening. ...
State trooper shot in Central Texas in critical condition; suspect armed and dangerous

Latest News

Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire...
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
Brazos County Hub hits 50,000 vaccinations milestone since opening in February
Brazos County Hub hits 50,000 vaccinations milestone since opening in February
Unbound BCS hosts fundraising event to raise funds to end human trafficking in community
Unbound BCS hosts fundraising event to raise funds to end human trafficking in community
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor
Conservative online commentator announces bid for Texas governor