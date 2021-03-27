Advertisement

Rudder rallies with 3 runs in the 7th as the Lady Rangers beat College Station 6-5

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 26, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder softball team got a 2 RBI single from Joslin Montoya to tie the game at 5 and then Kendall Rich delivered the game-winning hit with a flare to short as the Lady Rangers picked up their first district win with a 6-5 win over College Station.

Rudder’s Mia Guerrero picked up the win in the circle with 12 strikeouts.

