Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible ahead of/along Sunday morning’s cold front

What a difference 24 hours can make! The moisture, cloud cover and rain chances have returned this weekend with scattered showers already developing across portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday afternoon. We’ll monitor PinPoint Radar closely as additional showers and thunderstorms look to develop into Saturday evening. While the overall severe risk for the Brazos Valley is low, the Storm Prediction Center has put our northeastern counties (Robertson County to northern San Jacinto County and points northeast) in a 1/5 risk for a few storms to sit on the strong/severe side. The exception rather than the rule, but the biggest concerns with any stronger storm will be a wind/hail threat.

As our next cold front moves into the Brazos Valley pre-sunrise Sunday morning, a line of scattered rain and a few rumbles look to accompany the boundary as it pushes through from north to south. A few lingering showers/iso. rumbles will be possible behind the front Sunday, mainly found in our southern counties into the midday-afternoon timeframe. A gusty north wind (upwards of 30 mph+) blows in with the front, pumping in cooler and drier air throughout the day. We’ll look to tap into a bit more sunshine by the afternoon hours as daytime highs look to top off ~10° cooler than Saturday, in the low 70s.

Mostly clear skies through the overnight Sunday will make for a chilly start Monday morning. You’ll want to layer up as morning lows dip down into the mid 40s, but will be able to shed the layers by afternoon as highs reach for the low-to-mid 70s. More sunshine is in store for the first day of the work week ahead of another system & cold front that move through midweek.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated rumbles. Low: 58. Wind: S/NW 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Sunday: Pre-sunrise cold front brings scattered showers and isolated rumbles. A few lingering afternoon showers/iso. rumbles possible. Skies becoming mostly sunny. High: 72. Wind: N 15-20 mph, gusting 30 mph+.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 45. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

