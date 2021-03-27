State police officer shot in Central Texas

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A state trooper has been shot just outside Mexia in Limestone County Friday evening, according to DPS Sergeant Howard.

The scene of the shooting is on Highway 84.

Video recorded at the scene shows multiple law enforcement units near a pickup truck by the side of the road.

The condition of the trooper is unknown at this time. It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

