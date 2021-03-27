Advertisement

State police officer shot in Central Texas

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - A state trooper has been shot just outside Mexia in Limestone County Friday evening, according to DPS Sergeant Howard.

The scene of the shooting is on Highway 84.

Video recorded at the scene shows multiple law enforcement units near a pickup truck by the side of the road.

The condition of the trooper is unknown at this time. It’s unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Car crashes into building in College Station
Driver crashes into College Station bank building
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Dining room at Amico Nave Ristorante in Bryan.
Local restaurants are looking to hire but says employees are hard to come by
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Treasury sends out additional 37 million in relief payments

Latest News

A state police officer was shot along highway 84 near Mexia Friday evening.
State police officer shot in Central Texas
College Station Fire Department receiving water from students at Texas A&M University.
Texas A&M students team up with actor Jason Momoa to deliver water to College Station Fire Department
Focus: Immigration policy
Focus: Immigration policy
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/26
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/26