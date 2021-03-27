Texas A&M Moves Past No. 23 South Carolina, 6-3, in SEC Home Opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball battled past the No. 23 South Carolina Gamecocks in a 6-3 affair on the first night of SEC home action Friday at Davis Diamond. With the win, the Maroon & White improve to 21-5 overall with an even 2-2 start to Southeastern Conference play. In defeat, South Carolina falls to 17-8 with an 0-4 SEC record, losing four consecutive SEC matchups for the first time since May 4, 2019. The game got off to a red-hot start for the Aggies, as Bre Warren sent a double toward left field and Haley Lee launched a two-run home run over the centerfield wall to take an early 2-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Things proceeded quietly through the next two frames, but South Carolina surged for three runs in the top of the fourth on one hit and two errors to take a 3-2 advantage. Texas A&M was quick to respond, as Kelbi Fortenberry singled up the middle and promptly stole second base, advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher.

Ashlynn Walls roped one up the middle to send Fortenberry home and tie the game, 3-3. A&M broke free in the bottom of the fifth with three runs on three hits and an error.

Makinzy Herzog singled up the middle and Warren reached on a fielding error by the first baseman. Lee continued her spectacular performance in the batter’s box by doubling down the left field line and sending Herzog home. Madi Jatzlau came in to pinch run for Lee while the Gamecocks changed pitchers. Morgan Smith singled to left field, allowing Warren and Jatzlau to score, finalizing the 6-3 result.

Lee’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first was her 11th of the season and 18th of her collegiate career. The Kingwood, Texas, native finished with two hits on the night, marking her 10th multiple-hit game of the 2021 campaign. The junior now leads the team in RBI with 24.

Warren, a freshman outfielder from College Station, Texas, recorded two hits and logged her fifth multiple-hit game this year.

In the circle, Herzog booked her ninth start of the season and recorded 3.1 innings pitched with five strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Grace Uribe pitched in relief for 3.2 innings while making her 11th collegiate appearance. The freshman from Huntington Beach, California, surrendered only one hit, held the Gamecocks scoreless, and fanned a pair of batters with no walks.

