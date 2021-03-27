Thompson’s hat trick propels Consol girls’ soccer to area round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated girls’ soccer team beat Montgomery 5-0 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Tiger Field.

Isabella Thompson started the scoring with a second chance shot off Abby Ross’ miss in the 8th minute. Thompson had another second-chance goal in the 12th minute to take a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Thompson completed a hat trick in the 2nd half with a second-chance goal off another miss by Ross. Ross finally got one to go through in the 2nd half, and a last-minute goal from the Lady Tigers made it 5-0.

The Lady Tigers advance to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs and will play McCallum.

