Unbound BCS hosts “Night of Hope” fundraiser

Organizers say the money raised Friday will help fund their programs.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit hosted a charity event Friday night to help raise awareness and put an end to human trafficking in the community.

Unbound BCS hosted its Night of Hope event at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The community came out for a night of dinner and a silent auction.

Stories from survivors were shared, as well as a welcome video from Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott.

Executive Director Amanda Buenger says it was exciting to be able to have the community come out and gather for a good cause.

“The mission is to educate our community about human trafficking to provide awareness to how it is happening,” said Buenger. “But also to really highlight the stories of survivors and the work of Unbound to walk along with survivors and their healing journey.”

All of the proceeds from Friday’s event will help fund the work of Unbound throughout the year.

