WATCH: The Big Event kicks off 2021 day of service

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event’s 2021 day of service kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Watch the kickoff video featuring keynote speaker Ross Bjork, Texas A&M’s Athletic Director, in the player above.

The Big Event is the largest, one-day, student-run service project in the nation. Around 20,000 students come together each year to say “thank you” to their neighbors in Bryan-College Station through acts of community service like yard work, window washing, and painting for local residents.

This is the service project’s 38th year and marks a return after COVID-19 forced the event’s cancelation in 2020. The Big Event was first held in 1982.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s event was canceled, and since that time we have worked tirelessly to design a plan that keeps both our student volunteers and community members safe,” said Kristin Guzak, director of The Big Event.

Organizers say they worked with local officials and Texas A&M’s COVID-19 Task Force to make sure this year’s event would follow local, state, and national COVID-19 guidelines in an effort to keep both students and community members safe in 2021.

“We realize the importance of selfless service, especially during this time, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to bring selfless service to the community that supports Texas A&M so graciously,” Guzak said.

The Big Event participants have completed more than one million service hours since 1982, and 125 communities across the country now have a local version of The Big Event.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.