Aggie fans gather at local restaurant to watch the Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggie fans were out in full support at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team played in the Sweet 16.
Eyes were glued to the many screens at the sports bistreaux as the maroon and white faced the Arizona Wildcats.
Aggie fans like the Frank family decided to watch the game at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, so they could be with other fans.
“It’s nice to have a full crowd again and hopefully and see a repeat national championship,” said Chris Frank. “They have had a great season.”
